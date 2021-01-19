Gwinnett Library continues meal-distribution service

Beginning Jan. 27, the library will stop at its Buford location on Wednesdays and its Centerville location on Thursdays to distribute meals to the community. Gwinnett County residents can stop by the branches to pick up a frozen meal on these days starting at 11 a.m. until the volunteers run out of food.

Originally purchasing its mobile van to deliver books and sign people up for library cards before the pandemic hit, the library is now using it to transport food. A table will be set up under the van’s awning in the branch parking lots. Anyone interested in picking up meals can drive up to the table without getting out of their car and library volunteers will deliver meals to drivers while wearing masks and gloves.