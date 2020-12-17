Gwinnett legislators holding toy, food giveaway for families

Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn, and Rep. Dewey McClain, D-Lawrenceville, are hosting the event at Salem Missionary Baptist Church’s Heritage Hall in Lilburn on Saturday. Starting at 10 a.m., anyone in need of food or toys for the holidays is welcome to pick up some, according to a Georgia House of Representatives press release.

Unemployment in Georgia spiked in April after the COVID-19 pandemic forced many businesses to close and lay off workers. In April, Georgia’s unemployment rate was its highest in 10 years at 12.6%. That rate has since declined to an estimated 4.5% in October, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, but is still above the steady rate of 3.1% seen from November 2019 to February 2020.