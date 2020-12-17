Gwinnett legislators holding toy, food giveaway for families

Two state representatives from Gwinnett County are giving out food and toys to families in need this weekend.
Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn, and Rep. Dewey McClain, D-Lawrenceville, are hosting the event at Salem Missionary Baptist Church’s Heritage Hall in Lilburn on Saturday. Starting at 10 a.m., anyone in need of food or toys for the holidays is welcome to pick up some, according to a Georgia House of Representatives press release.
Unemployment in Georgia spiked in April after the COVID-19 pandemic forced many businesses to close and lay off workers. In April, Georgia’s unemployment rate was its highest in 10 years at 12.6%. That rate has since declined to an estimated 4.5% in October, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, but is still above the steady rate of 3.1% seen from November 2019 to February 2020.
That increase in unemployment has led to higher utilization of food pantries and other assistance programs across the state. As the holiday season ramps up to full speed, people who have experienced unemployment or decreased earnings may also be struggling to afford gifts for children or family members.
Nothing is required to collect food and toys from the Saturday giveaway event; everything will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Salem Missionary Baptist Church is located at 451 Killian Hill Road in Lilburn.