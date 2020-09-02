Gwinnett leaders agree to buy Lawrenceville water system

Gwinnett County will buy the city of Lawrenceville’s water system.
County commissioners approved the sale Tuesday, after the city council passed the measure the day before.
The county will pay $400,000 for the system, and give an Ezzard Street property that houses a pump station to the city. Additionally, the county has pledged to spend more than $13 million in repairs to the aging system over the next decade.
Gwinnett will take over the system Dec. 1.
Gwinnett bought Lawrenceville’s sewer system in 1988, and Commission Chairman Charlotte Nash said the water system purchase was an example of the agreements that can be made if governments look broadly at what is best for communities. Lawrenceville was already buying 80% of its water from the county.
The sale will increase rates slightly for residents, but lower them for businesses. The city will use the county’s payment to provide a $60 credit for residential customers, which should cover a year’s worth of increases.
The sale includes water mains, valves, hydrants and meters as well as billing systems, customer water usage data, easements and GIS data. Lawrenceville will retain all wells, storage tanks and water treatment plants.