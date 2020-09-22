Gwinnett educator named Georgia History Teacher of the Year

Kari Slaten, a U.S. history teacher at Central Gwinnett High School, was chosen to receive the honor by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History and the Georgia Department of Education. The award is presented by the Gilder Lehrman Institute annually. It chooses one teacher from each state and territory, as well as the District of Columbia and schools run by the U.S. Department of Defense, to receive the honor. Any U.S. history teacher in grades kindergarten through 12 can be nominated by supervisors, colleagues, students or parents.

Slaten has a bachelor’s degree from Tennessee Temple University and a master’s degree in secondary social studies from Nova Southeastern University. She works to connect her history lessons to students' lives and experiences, a district release said.