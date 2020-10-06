Gwinnett County wants you to listen to Mom about COVID prevention

Gwinnett County is using a potent tool to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19: motherly guilt.
The #ListenToGwinnettMoms campaign will be deployed over social media and in online and physical advertisements. The initiative is using real Gwinnett County mothers to communicate the basic but key steps that can be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including frequent handwashing and keeping your distance from others.
Credit: Gwinnett County
“We want to empower our community to recognize the significance these small acts play in protecting our collective health and can think of no better spokespeople for this message than our very own Gwinnett moms, who care the most,” said Gwinnett Board of Commissioners Chairman Charlotte Nash in a county release.
The messaging features mothers of a wide range of ages and races, but they’ve all got that signature “I know you heard what I just told you” expression. If the threat of a contagious respiratory disease alone doesn’t scare you, disappointing these concerned moms surely will.
Credit: Gwinnett County
Information about preventing the spread of COVID-19 and images of all the concerned Gwinnett moms who just want you to stay healthy can be found at ListentoGwinnettMoms.com. The county is encouraging the public to use the hashtag #ListentoGwinnettMoms to discuss prevention measures on social media.
Credit: Gwinnett County