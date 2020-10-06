Gwinnett County wants you to listen to Mom about COVID prevention

“We want to empower our community to recognize the significance these small acts play in protecting our collective health and can think of no better spokespeople for this message than our very own Gwinnett moms, who care the most,” said Gwinnett Board of Commissioners Chairman Charlotte Nash in a county release.

The messaging features mothers of a wide range of ages and races, but they’ve all got that signature “I know you heard what I just told you” expression. If the threat of a contagious respiratory disease alone doesn’t scare you, disappointing these concerned moms surely will.