Gwinnett commissioners delay vote on new noise ordinance

“It does a lot to address a lot of concerns,” Commissioner Ben Ku told residents.

Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said the delay in voting would give the commission a chance to hear, and potentially address, any additional concerns from residents.

The ordinance requires people to orient in-home speakers near doors toward the interior of their homes and limits noise at privately owned outdoor spaces. It also outlaws vehicles without mufflers when the noise can be heard from 100 feet away, and prohibits construction noise on a half-dozen federal holidays.

If approved, the ordinance would only apply to unincorporated parts of Gwinnett County.

To see the full ordinance, go to https://www.gwinnettcounty.com/static/pdf/Noise%20Control%20Ordinance.pdf