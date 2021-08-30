ajc logo
Gwinnett commissioner Kirkland Carden to hold September town halls

Kirkland Carden, a new member of the Gwinnett Board of Commissioners, speaks during his swearing in ceremony, on Monday, December 21, 2020, at the Gwinnett Justice and Administrative Center in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Carden serves as county commissioner for district one. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
Kirkland Carden, a new member of the Gwinnett Board of Commissioners, speaks during his swearing in ceremony, on Monday, December 21, 2020, at the Gwinnett Justice and Administrative Center in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Carden serves as county commissioner for district one. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County Board of Commissioner Kirkland Carden will host a series of town halls in September to hear what matters most to residents in his district.

Carden, who took office earlier this year, will co-host the town halls with state and local officials in three Gwinnett cities. The commissioner represents District 1, a northwest area of the county that includes Duluth, Sugar Hill, Suwanee and portions of Norcross.

“I look forward to this opportunity to connect with my constituents,” Carden said in a press release. “Their voices are important, their feedback matters and this is the perfect time to share what they see as top priorities in their communities.”

Residents in attendance will be able to ask questions and make suggestions. All four meetings will be streamed to Facebook Live on Gwinnett County’s official page, though comments will only be accepted in person.

  • 6 p.m. on Sept. 2: Waterfall Room at the Sugar Hill E Center, co-hosted by Sugar Hill Councilmember Brandon Hembree
  • 6 p.m. on Sept. 9: Community Room at George Pierce Park in Suwanee, co-hosted by Suwanee City Councilmember Heather Hall
  • 6 p.m. on Sept. 15: Community Room at Duluth City Hall, co-hosted by Duluth City Councilmember Marline Thomas
  • 6 p.m. on Sept. 22: Ballroom in the Sonesta Hotel Independence in Duluth, co-hosted by state Rep. Pedro Marin (D-Duluth)

