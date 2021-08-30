Gwinnett commissioner Kirkland Carden to hold September town halls

Carden, who took office earlier this year, will co-host the town halls with state and local officials in three Gwinnett cities. The commissioner represents District 1, a northwest area of the county that includes Duluth, Sugar Hill, Suwanee and portions of Norcross.

“I look forward to this opportunity to connect with my constituents,” Carden said in a press release. “Their voices are important, their feedback matters and this is the perfect time to share what they see as top priorities in their communities.”