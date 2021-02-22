Gwinnett commemorates John Lewis Day with discussions

Gwinnett’s Lewis celebration is particularly notable because former Commissioner Tommy Hunter was publicly reprimanded in 2017 after he posted derogatory comments and racist accusations against Lewis on his personal Facebook page. Hunter sued the county in response to the reprimand.

County Commissioner Marlene Fosque emceed two panel discussions about how to make good trouble and improve Gwinnett and other communities. The first featured Butler, Congresswoman Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-Suwanee) and Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson.

All three agreed that there is more work to do to fulfill Lewis’ mission. Hendrickson said inequities like zoning laws and restrictive access continue to keep people from equal justice and opportunity.

“We have to speak out about those injustices and I think that is what good trouble is about,” she said. “It’s about speaking out about injustices no matter what the cost is.”

Such work improves society for all people, Bourdeaux said.

“Nobody is free until we are all free,” she said. “We need to recognize that we all want the same opportunity. We face different barriers to getting there.”