Gwinnett almost fully staffed for early voting, election day poll workers

The county is 89% staffed for its 156 polling places across the county. Currently, 1,614 people are set to serve as poll workers on Nov. 3. The county goal is 1,818, so 204 more people would make the county fully staffed. All Election Day polling places can still be operated if the county is under its goal number.

Royston intends on recruiting as many people as possible, even if the goal is met. A surplus makes it easier to fill gaps when there are unexpected dropouts, she said.