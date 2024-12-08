Gridlock Guy: Peach Pass users will soon see a brand new app

Georgia’s State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA) has been busy rolling out changes for Peach Pass users and also preparing to receive applications for local government transportation projects.

The Peach Pass Go 2.0 app is getting an update large enough that users will have to download a new app, starting December 17th.

“It’s going to make it easier to manage their accounts, easier to access their pertinent information and find quicker answers to all of their frequently asked questions,” SRTA chief communications officer Ericka Bayonne told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She said the new app will have an enhanced chat option to assist people, and managing accounts and payments will be updated and easier, too. The new version will also allow biometrics, like facial recognition, for app logins.

Bayonne said MyPeachPass.com will also receive similar updates. But with that comes an inconvenience just ahead of the main Christmas travel push.

Peach Pass will have to take account access and customer service offline from the end of business on December 12th through December 16th. This is to finish updating all the back-end programming and processes to launch the new app and website. So, during that Thursday to Monday period, users will not be able to add money to their balances, change forms of payment, or even start new accounts. But just because it is offline does not mean the lanes will not be in use.

And there is no off time for enforcement of toll violators either: “The system is still working. We’re still able to track when you are in the lanes,” Bayonne said. Each car’s transponder is what pings the machines that charge the accounts. And the cameras in these various I-85, I-75, and I-575 lanes also see license plates. Big Brother will still be watching.

Peach Pass users will have to delete the old app and download a new one on December 17th. And people who did not have an email address attached to their Peach Pass accounts will need one on the new system, Bayonne said. Their current usernames and passwords will remain the same.

Another change for Peach Pass carpoolers has already gone into effect. On October 31st, SRTA released Peach Pass Verify. Those who want to drive for free on the I-85 HOT lanes when they carry two or more passengers will have to register that on this new app. This function used to be a part of the current Peach Pass Go app, when drivers would have to go in and change their toll modes. Users will need to make a new account to use the new carpooling Peach Pass Verify app.

So there is a lot of change for drivers and in the SRTA offices. But the overall experience should improve, once everything is online.

Another SRTA program that has been in place for years is open again. The state recently announced that $16 million is open to state and local government transportation and mobility projects. Bayonne explained that the Georgia General Assembly founded this infrastructure bank in 2009 and that SRTA administers it: “Community improvement districts, state authorities, boards, commissions, agencies or departments are eligible. Two or more of these entities may also apply together, so you can work together for infrastructure improvements that may cross local jurisdictions.”

Bayonne said this program has given out $216 million in grants over its 16 years, which have helped kickstart more than $1 billion in projects.

So Bayonne and her SRTA team have been busy. They are sunsetting the Peach Pass Go and launching a new one. They launched a new app for I-85 HOT lane users to carpool for free. And they are vetting applications for infrastructure money.

People who use these Metro Atlanta toll lanes should brace for these changes before the new year.

Doug Turnbull has covered Atlanta traffic for over 20 years and written “Gridlock Guy” since 2017. Doug also co-hosts the “Five to Go Podcast,” a weekly deep dive on stories in motorsports. Contact him at fireballturnbull@gmail.com.