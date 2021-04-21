Grayson Day to return Saturday with 41st annual festival

The Gwinnett city will hold its 41st annual Grayson Day from 10 a.m.-4 p.m on April 24. The event will kick off with a car and walking parade, which will start at the Grayson Library on Grayson Parkway and end at Britt Street. There will be food vendors, music and booths with handmade crafts and items for sales.

The city organizes the event each year to celebrate Grayson, entertain children and bring the community together, said Heather Brookshire, assistant city administrator. The event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and social distance at the festival.