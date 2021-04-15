Grady High investigates social media post naming female students

The online post was created by a “small group of Grady students” and “contained the names of numerous female Grady students,” said Principal Betsy Bockman, in a letter she sent this week to parents and the school community.

“We strongly condemn this behavior that objectifies and disrespects young women,” she wrote, according to a copy of the letter that Atlanta Public Schools provided to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “As we have been investigating the matter, we have heard from many current and former Grady students (that) have stated that this event is a symptom of a larger ill within our society that manifests itself in Grady culture: young men believe they have license to objectify, demean, and even assault young women.”