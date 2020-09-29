Goodwill temporarily closing 25 donation centers

Goodwill North Georgia will close 25 donation centers Thursday for one to two months, a spokespersons said.
Director of Public Relations Tenee Hawkins said the closures are a result of an overflow of donations.
An increased number of customers have returned to Goodwill stores, she added, which is an indication that the holiday season will be busy. Hawkins said the donation center closures will give employees an opportunity to prepare.
Donations shouldn’t be left at the closed locations. Many of the donation centers to close are a short driving distance from other locations. Hawkins said signs for the nearest location will be posted outside the closed centers.
Goodwill has 67 stores in north Georgia and 56 donations centers. Sales at Goodwill stores operate 13 career centers for people seeking job training.
Here is a list of the donation centers that will temporarily close: