X

Goodwill temporarily closing 25 donation centers

Goodwill North Georgia announced 25 donation centers will be close Thursday until further notice. An announcement by the nonprofit emphasized that the closures are not permanent and donations shouldn’t be left at the closed locations.
Goodwill North Georgia announced 25 donation centers will be close Thursday until further notice. An announcement by the nonprofit emphasized that the closures are not permanent and donations shouldn’t be left at the closed locations.

Credit: Bob Andres, bandres@ajc.com

Credit: Bob Andres, bandres@ajc.com

North Fulton County | 8 minutes ago
By Adrianne Murchison, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Goodwill North Georgia will close 25 donation centers Thursday for one to two months, a spokespersons said.

Director of Public Relations Tenee Hawkins said the closures are a result of an overflow of donations.

An increased number of customers have returned to Goodwill stores, she added, which is an indication that the holiday season will be busy. Hawkins said the donation center closures will give employees an opportunity to prepare.

Donations shouldn’t be left at the closed locations. Many of the donation centers to close are a short driving distance from other locations. Hawkins said signs for the nearest location will be posted outside the closed centers.

Goodwill has 67 stores in north Georgia and 56 donations centers. Sales at Goodwill stores operate 13 career centers for people seeking job training.

Here is a list of the donation centers that will temporarily close:

Holcomb Bridge

Sugarloaf Parkway

Power Springs

Fayetteville

Lithonia

Macedonia

North Johns Creek

South Rockdale

East Roswell

Holly Springs

North Stone Mountain

Town Center at Cobb

Lindbergh

Dunwoody

Delk Road

Monroe

North Milton

McDonough

Fairburn

Gainesville

Loehmanns

East Cumberland

North Forsyth

Cedartown

Dallas

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.