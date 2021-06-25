Goldman Sachs pledges $100 million to support MARTA’s affordable housing goals

The city of Atlanta wants to promote and support the development of several mixed-income housing projects within proximity to MARTA’s 38 heavy rail stations and 12 Atlanta Streetcar light rail stops, according to a MARTA news release Friday.

The new partnership comes months after the Morgan Stanley bank and the National Equity Fund, a Chicago-based housing investor, pledged $100 million in January to preserve affordable housing near MARTA stations. Atlanta is trying to fulfill Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ goal of investing $1 billion to create or preserve 20,000 affordable housing units by 2026.