Georgia’s 1st tiny home community receives affordable housing award

The Kemp Award was established in 2008 in memory of Jack Kemp, a former secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and a national advisory board member of the Terwilliger Center. It recognizes developments that use innovative financing sources to provide attainable mixed-income housing, primarily focusing on households earning greater than 60% of area median income ($57,840 for a family of four).

“The MicroLife Institute is excited to present better housing conversations by winning this award, and further show that we can have quality of life in a smaller footprint,” Will Johnston, MicroLife’s executive director, said in a statement. “One project is inspiring thousands across the country as we need to look at our housing policy and allow for better housing choice within our communities. We are so honored to receive this recognition, and we’re thrilled to see where the housing conversation goes from here.”