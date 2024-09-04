Georgia tenants bemoan lack of HUD oversight

The complex’s owner, Lincoln Avenue Capital, received about $30 million in funding from MARTA, Invest Atlanta and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs to make the renovations, according to the Housing Justice League. In a May-June newsletter, it said tenants are calling for the agencies to withdraw funding.

“The common thread among these issues is the dysfunction at HUD, which has failed to provide the necessary oversight and support,” Housing Justice League said in a statement.

Lincoln Avenue Capital did not immediately comment on the tenants’ claims. Atlanta HUD spokeswoman Shannon Watkins did not comment on whether the agency or local authorities had formally responded to complaints about conditions at the complex.

Leslie Ragan, who has lived at GE Towers for 10 years, said people in the complex had to contend with junk fees and poor security as well as rent increases. Some residents don’t have leases, she said, leaving them vulnerable to eviction.

“It’s being poorly managed,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “This is a multi-dwelling situation where you have hundreds of families that are just not being dealt with fairly.”

Hudson Malone Towers is a senior living facility. Matthew Nursey, an organizer with the Housing Justice League, said there are problems with rats, mold and faulty elevators at the complex. He demanded HUD take action.

“We want them to address the issues at Hudson Malone today,” Nursey said of the public housing complex, his voice rattling through a loudspeaker. “Take care of the rats … Fix the damn elevators. Get this place ADA (The Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant. Get rid of the mold. Give these people dignity.”

Diana Brown is a homecare worker advocating for the residents at Hudson Malone Towers, and made the three-hour drive from Albany to attend the event. She said tenants were facing issues with plumbing, and raw sewage leaking into their homes. She clutched documents she planned to show HUD officials. Among them were color photocopies of apartments showing leaks, mildew, mold and drywall hanging off a ceiling.

“I care about tenants,” she said during her turn at the microphone “They have the right to speak about their living conditions with no form of retaliation, and that’s all they’ve being getting.”

Albany Housing Authority did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Watkins, the HUD spokeswoman, would only confirm that a “representative for the tenants” at Hudson Malone Towers and a “representative for the Housing Justice League” had a private meeting with the agency after the protest.