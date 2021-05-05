Georgia Supreme Court to resume in-person oral arguments

Beginning next month, attorneys arguing before the Georgia Supreme Court will no longer have to worry if their mute button is turned off or on (or if they look like a cat).
On Wednesday, Chief Justice Harold Melton said the court will resume in-person arguments on June 9 for the first time since they were suspended in March 2020.
“Although the statewide judicial emergency remains in place, this is yet another step in our court system’s return to robust court operations,” Melton said.
In March, Melton allowed the resumption of jury trials statewide if they can be done safely and in accordance with health and safety guidelines.
Over the past year, the court has held virtual arguments via Zoom with lawyers arguing from their homes or offices. The hearings have gone smoothly, with an occasional reminder from Melton to a lawyer to turn off the mute button. On a few occasions, the video froze, requiring a pause.
A West Texas judge found himself having to issue a gentle reminder after an attorney Zooming in was unable to remove his account’s feline filter.
“I’m here live. I’m not a cat,” Presidio County Attorney Rod Ponton said in the meme-worthy exchange.
Judge Roy Ferguson showed mercy from the bench after what had to be the first civil forfeiture court hearing to go viral.
“Everyone involved handled it with dignity, and the filtered lawyer showed incredible grace,” he said. “True professionalism all around!”
Here in Georgia, although oral arguments will resume, they won’t look the same as before. The court’s nine justices, all fully vaccinated, will wear masks during the sessions as will everyone else in the courtroom. Lawyers arguing their cases will be allowed to remove their masks at the podium, if they so choose.
The courtroom gallery normally accommodates about 150 or so people, but with social distancing, that number will be limited to 34, the court said. It also said it will consider requests from lawyers to continue having some remote hearings via Zoom.