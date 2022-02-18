Georgia Senate OKs Lost Mountain cityhood push

County officials insist that such fears are unwarranted. Cobb is going through an update to its zoning and development ordinances to consolidate them into one unified development code, but planners say they have no intention of making sweeping changes to existing land uses.

The proposed city of Lost Mountain would start at Macland Road in the south, run northeast to Kennesaw and stop just south of U.S. 41 near Acworth in the northwest. It would immediately become one of Cobb’s largest cities with a population of nearly 75,000, according to a feasibility study completed by the Carl Vinson Institute. Demographically, Lost Mountain is whiter, wealthier and more conservative than the county as a whole.

On Monday, Kemp signed into law a bill authorizing a separate referendum to create a city of East Cobb. The Vinings cityhood effort has cleared the House, while a fourth cityhood movement, Mableton, advanced to the House floor earlier this week. An interactive map of all four can be found at cobbcounty.org/cityhood.

Taken together, the four cityhood movements would amount to a historic reshaping of Cobb County’s political boundaries. If all four are approved, it would carve up most of Cobb’s remaining unincorporated land, and increase its total number of cities from 6 to 10.

Feasibility studies completed on behalf of the four movements show that all would be financially viable without raising taxes. But county officials say it’s not clear whether the services offered by the cities will be up to par with what the county already provides.

Cobb has not completed a comprehensive financial impact study. However, county finance officials estimate they would lose as much as $45.7 million in revenue, while seeing minimal savings when the cities take over some public services.