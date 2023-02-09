Georgia advances wage hikes for caregivers amid ‘workforce crisis’

Those who work in the industry fear that the increase is still not enough. Providers are pushing for more than $18.50 to $22 an hour, said Diane Wilush, president and CEO of United Cerebral Palsy of Georgia and United Cerebral Palsy of South Carolina.

Wilush, whose organization oversees day programs and group homes in the state, said they are incredibly grateful for the proposed increases.

“This group of people has been neglected for well over a decade,” she said. “But we still have to fine tune it to make it workable, because this is a swipe at the apple that we’ve not had. ....And we’ve got to get it right.”

John Zoller, who serves as the board chair for Georgia Options, a non-profit that helps provide services for people with disabilities, said the proposal is still a significant improvement over the status quo.

“The increase as being recommended in the study -- while not what I think it should be -- is certainly better than it is right now,” he said. “And any increase definitely appreciated.”

The turnover rate for these caregivers, who are formally known as “Direct Support Professionals” is about 47% in Georgia, according to a survey from 2020.

The state doesn’t track how many caregivers are in Georgia, but about 13,400 people with disabilities now have waivers for government-funded services. Approximately 7,000 people are still on a waitlist, some of whom have been on there for years. The shortage of caregivers has meant that even some people who have waivers can’t access these services.

Tanner said it’s worth noting that these proposed wage increases are not final recommendations. His staff is still reviewing the hundreds of comments from providers and members of the public before making its official proposal, but he expects it to be very similar to what’s being presented today.

“We feel confident the numbers you’re getting today are very, very close to what our final recommendations will be,” he told reporters in a briefing on the proposal.

Once the department writes up its final recommendations, there are still other layers of state and federal approval before the wage hike would be approved. Tanner said he expects the earliest time would be at the end of 2023 or early 2024.