GBI investigating after deputies shoot, kill middle Georgia man

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the Sunday night shooting, which claimed the life of 44-year-old Warner Robins resident James Parks. Houston County sheriff’s deputies reportedly went to his home on Tharpe Road, about half an hour south of Macon, for a welfare check and found him barricaded inside.

“After numerous attempts to make contact with Parks, he came out of the home holding a gun,” a press release from the GBI said. “Parks chambered a round as he turned towards the deputies and deputies shot him.”