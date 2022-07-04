GBI investigating after deputies shoot, kill middle Georgia man

State authorities are investigating after they say middle Georgia deputies shot and killed a suicidal man.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the Sunday night shooting, which claimed the life of 44-year-old Warner Robins resident James Parks. Houston County sheriff’s deputies reportedly went to his home on Tharpe Road, about half an hour south of Macon, for a welfare check and found him barricaded inside.
“After numerous attempts to make contact with Parks, he came out of the home holding a gun,” a press release from the GBI said. “Parks chambered a round as he turned towards the deputies and deputies shot him.”
The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Houston County, Georgia. The Houston County Sheriff's Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on July 3, 2022. One man has died. No deputies were injured.— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) July 4, 2022
Parks was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
No deputies were injured.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation into the incident before turning its findings over to the Houston County District Attorney’s Office for review, officials said.
