BreakingNews
Find full results for the AJC Peachtree Road Race
ajc logo
X

GBI investigating after deputies shoot, kill middle Georgia man

Decatur, Thursday June 9, 2022 — GBI Headquarters. For nearly two decades, David Fahey ran The King's Cleft children's ministry with his wife, Kathy Fahey, who died in February. The couple took in dozens of children with severe disabilities or who had been given up by adopted families, formally adopting 15 of them, Fahey said. Amid accusations of physical abuse, though, state authorities have effectively dismantled the ministry. Fahey faces multiple felony charges. (TYSON HORNE / TYSON.HORNE@AJC.COM)

Combined ShapeCaption
Decatur, Thursday June 9, 2022 — GBI Headquarters. For nearly two decades, David Fahey ran The King's Cleft children's ministry with his wife, Kathy Fahey, who died in February. The couple took in dozens of children with severe disabilities or who had been given up by adopted families, formally adopting 15 of them, Fahey said. Amid accusations of physical abuse, though, state authorities have effectively dismantled the ministry. Fahey faces multiple felony charges. (TYSON HORNE / TYSON.HORNE@AJC.COM)

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
6 minutes ago

State authorities are investigating after they say middle Georgia deputies shot and killed a suicidal man.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the Sunday night shooting, which claimed the life of 44-year-old Warner Robins resident James Parks. Houston County sheriff’s deputies reportedly went to his home on Tharpe Road, about half an hour south of Macon, for a welfare check and found him barricaded inside.

“After numerous attempts to make contact with Parks, he came out of the home holding a gun,” a press release from the GBI said. “Parks chambered a round as he turned towards the deputies and deputies shot him.”

Parks was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

No deputies were injured.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation into the incident before turning its findings over to the Houston County District Attorney’s Office for review, officials said.

About the Author

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

Editors' Picks
The latest on Braves outfielder Adam Duvall’s left hand injury 19h ago
2022 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt revealed
7h ago
Kellogg loses UK fight to block ban on sugary cereal promos
2h ago
Rhonex Kipruto wins men’s elite division at AJC Peachtree Road Race
6h ago
Rhonex Kipruto wins men’s elite division at AJC Peachtree Road Race
6h ago
48-year-old man at Lanier first drowning victim of Fourth of July weekend
22h ago
The Latest
2 Gwinnett men charged in celebratory gunfire incident
2h ago
AJC Peachtree Road Race 2022: Scenes and stories
5h ago
Midtown Atlanta’s iconic Varsity weighing redevelopment options
Featured
An aerial photograph shows a piece of Beltline-adjacent building (lower right), where 8ARM and former Paris on Ponce are located, on Ponce de Leon in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta developer eyes beloved gritty stretch of Ponce
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top