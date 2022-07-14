Gas prices, highest and lowest in metro Atlanta

Bargain hunters searching for cheaper gasoline might need to head a ways north of Atlanta to find the best prices in the metro area.
Gas Buddy says the five cheapest places in the metro area to fill up your ride on Thursday morning were all in Cumming, in Forsyth County. The five most expensive places to pump, meanwhile, were largely in the city of Atlanta or close by.
But the two extremes show just how wide a gap there can be in metro Atlanta, where the average price Thursday morning for a gallon of regular was $4.23, down from $4.54 a month ago.
Cheapest gas in metro Atlanta
Costco, Cumming: $3.59
B.J.’s, Cumming: $3.59
QuikTrip, Cumming: $3.65
Walmart, Cumming: $3.65
Kroger, Cumming: $3.66
Most expensive gas in metro Atlanta
BP, Atlanta: $5.09
Chevron, Smyrna: $4.99
Texaco, Stockbridge: $4.89
BP, Sandy Springs: $4.89
Shell, Atlanta: $4.89
Source: Gas Buddy
Price per gallon of regular. Information as of Thursday morning.
About the Author