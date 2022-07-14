Gas prices, highest and lowest in metro Atlanta

BreakingNews
US weekly jobless claims at highest point in nearly 8 months
071322 Conyers: A motorist gases up her vehicle with prices as low as 3.83 a gallon at the BP station on Salem Road on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, near Conyers. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com”

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Bargain hunters searching for cheaper gasoline might need to head a ways north of Atlanta to find the best prices in the metro area.

Gas Buddy says the five cheapest places in the metro area to fill up your ride on Thursday morning were all in Cumming, in Forsyth County. The five most expensive places to pump, meanwhile, were largely in the city of Atlanta or close by.

ExploreMetro Atlanta gas prices have dropped the past month

But the two extremes show just how wide a gap there can be in metro Atlanta, where the average price Thursday morning for a gallon of regular was $4.23, down from $4.54 a month ago.

Cheapest gas in metro Atlanta

Costco, Cumming: $3.59

B.J.’s, Cumming: $3.59

QuikTrip, Cumming: $3.65

Walmart, Cumming: $3.65

Kroger, Cumming: $3.66

Most expensive gas in metro Atlanta

BP, Atlanta: $5.09

Chevron, Smyrna: $4.99

Texaco, Stockbridge: $4.89

BP, Sandy Springs: $4.89

Shell, Atlanta: $4.89

Source: Gas Buddy

Price per gallon of regular. Information as of Thursday morning.

About the Author

Follow Michael E. Kanell on facebookFollow Michael E. Kanell on twitter

Michael E. Kanell, the AJC's economics writer, has been reporting on jobs, housing and the economy at the AJC for nearly two decades. He has appeared on television and radio to analyze and report on business and economic developments.

