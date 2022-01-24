Fulton to give away free smart thermostats on Wednesday

Fulton County is offering a smart thermostat to select residents this week.
The county announced is partnering with sustainability non-profit Southface to give the thermostats to residents living in high energy-burdened neighborhoods, where more than 6 percent of their annual income is spent on energy bills.
Residents in Atlanta’s NPUs H, L, R, S, T, V, X, Y and Z. Check online to see in which NPU you reside.
The devices will be available at the Metropolitan Library, 1332 Metropolitan Parkway SW in Atlanta, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Any remaining thermostats will be available at the library during normal business hours.
