Fulton to give away free smart thermostats on Wednesday

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

Fulton County is offering a smart thermostat to select residents this week.

The county announced is partnering with sustainability non-profit Southface to give the thermostats to residents living in high energy-burdened neighborhoods, where more than 6 percent of their annual income is spent on energy bills.

Residents in Atlanta’s NPUs H, L, R, S, T, V, X, Y and Z. Check online to see in which NPU you reside.

The devices will be available at the Metropolitan Library, 1332 Metropolitan Parkway SW in Atlanta, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Any remaining thermostats will be available at the library during normal business hours.

About the Author

Ben Brasch is the reporter tasked with keeping Fulton County government accountable. The Florida native moved to Atlanta for a job with The AJC. If there's something important to you going on in Fulton, he wants to know about it. Help him better metro Atlanta by dropping a line, anonymously or otherwise.

