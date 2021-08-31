Fulton still hiring poll workers for November elections

Fulton County is still seeking 300 to 400 poll workers for the Nov. 2 election.
The election will include city races, school board contests and referendum for the education and transportation special-purpose local option sales tax, or SPLOST. Training is already underway.
County communications staff wrote in a newsletter that, on top of $30 to attend training: clerks can make $175, assistant managers can bring in $200, chief managers can yield $250 and dual managers can haul $275.
Officials say that, in all, about 2,000 staff will be needed for Election Day.
Those interested must be at least 16 years old with reliable transportation and the ability to read/write English. They also must be available from 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Election Day.
Those interested can apply online here.
