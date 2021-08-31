ajc logo
X

Fulton still hiring poll workers for November elections

Fulton County election workers resumed counting ballots at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 an hour later than election officials had planned. Fulton elections director Richard Barron told county commissioners Wednesday morning there are 7,500 absentee ballots left to be uploaded. Fulton spokeswoman Jessica Corbitt said there are 2,700 left to be processed at Georgia World Congress Center. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)
Caption
Fulton County election workers resumed counting ballots at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 an hour later than election officials had planned. Fulton elections director Richard Barron told county commissioners Wednesday morning there are 7,500 absentee ballots left to be uploaded. Fulton spokeswoman Jessica Corbitt said there are 2,700 left to be processed at Georgia World Congress Center. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

Fulton County is still seeking 300 to 400 poll workers for the Nov. 2 election.

The election will include city races, school board contests and referendum for the education and transportation special-purpose local option sales tax, or SPLOST. Training is already underway.

ExploreFulton elections chair resigns, qualifies for Atlanta council seat

County communications staff wrote in a newsletter that, on top of $30 to attend training: clerks can make $175, assistant managers can bring in $200, chief managers can yield $250 and dual managers can haul $275.

Officials say that, in all, about 2,000 staff will be needed for Election Day.

Those interested must be at least 16 years old with reliable transportation and the ability to read/write English. They also must be available from 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Election Day.

Those interested can apply online here.

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Caption
State Board of Elections appoints review panel for Fulton County elections

Credit: WSBTV Videos

In Other News
1
Map: Coronavirus deaths and cases in Georgia (updated Aug. 31)
2
Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill and deputies facing new restraint...
3
More Henry Schools moving to temporary remote learning
4
Atlanta plans public ‘overview’ meeting on proposed police, fire...
5
Deja News: When Atlanta was U.S. ‘murder capital’
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top