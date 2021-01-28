X

Fulton sheriff’s office K-9s to receive donated body armor

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office K9s Diesel, Ian, and Zack will receive vests that protect them from bullets and knives thanks to a donation. (Photo courtesy the Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
Local News | 59 minutes ago
By Ben Brasch, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The four-legged members of the Fulton County Sherriff’s Office will now be better protected from bullets and knives.

Three dogs in the K-9 unit — Diesel, Ian, and Zack — will receive ballistic vests donated by Vested Interest in K9s, the sheriff’s office announced Tuesday.

“Our K-9 deputies are the first line of protection for their handlers and the public,” said Sheriff Pat Labat.

The canine vests, each weighing 4 to 5 pounds, cost between $1,700 and roughly $2,300, according to the sheriff’s office. The dogs will start wearing the vests in eight to 10 weeks.

“Our K-9 deputies are loyal and will give their lives to protect ours. It is important that we do all we can to keep them safe,” Labat said.

