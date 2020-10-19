Fulton schools investigate racist, threatening TikTok posts

Fulton County Schools police are investigating posts made on the video-sharing service TikTok, said schools spokesman Brian Noyes. He told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he couldn’t provide many details because it’s a potentially criminal investigation.

Sean Thompson, public information officer for Roswell police, said the department took a miscellaneous report in the case, which originated from Elkins Pointe Middle School, and the GBI and U.S. Department of Homeland Security are now taking part in the investigation.