Fulton schools investigate racist, threatening TikTok posts

Law enforcement authorities are investigating whether a Fulton County student made racially charged and threatening social media posts targeting Black students in other schools.
Fulton County Schools police are investigating posts made on the video-sharing service TikTok, said schools spokesman Brian Noyes. He told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he couldn’t provide many details because it’s a potentially criminal investigation.
Sean Thompson, public information officer for Roswell police, said the department took a miscellaneous report in the case, which originated from Elkins Pointe Middle School, and the GBI and U.S. Department of Homeland Security are now taking part in the investigation.
The TikTok posts, at least seven messages sent from one account, name three students the writer says attend another school. One post starts out “My fellow white people” and uses a racial epithet in describing the students. In another post, the writer disparages Black people and speaks of a desire to lynch them and burn their skin.
The writer goes on to describe ways others should kill Black people.
Phone and email messages to the GBI weren’t returned early Monday afternoon.
