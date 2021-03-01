Fulton opens $18M COVID-19 housing assistance program

Fulton County has begun accepting applications to receive part of the $18 million given by the federal government to help people stay in their homes during COVID-19.
The money will go directly to landlords and utility companies. The maximum payouts are $1,300 per month for 6 months and $200 per month for utilities. Fulton’s share will not go to any residents in the city of Atlanta because the city was large enough to receive its own allotment.
Fulton Commission Chairman Robb Pitts said Monday there are 30,000 eligible residents, but there’s only enough money to help 2,500 residents.
“Some assistance is better than no assistance at all,” he said.
Pitts said he was surprised but data shows that the city of Sandy Springs needs the most help. He said it’s because of the apartments throughout the affluent city.
Eligible households must: make less than 80% of the area median income, have one or more people qualified for unemployment benefits or can attest in writing that they have been negatively financially impacted by the pandemic, have one or more people who can show a risk of experiencing housing instability (including a past due utility/rent notice/eviction notice) or unsafe/unhealthy living conditions.
Fulton Chief Operation Office Anna Roach said the feds told governments to prioritize people with incomes below 50% of the area median income and unemployed for 90 days or more.
To apply or learn more about the program: visit https://fultoncountyga.gov/renthelp any time or call the hotline, 833-716-2223, from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. during weekdays and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
