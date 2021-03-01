Fulton opens $18M COVID-19 housing assistance program

The money will go directly to landlords and utility companies. The maximum payouts are $1,300 per month for 6 months and $200 per month for utilities. Fulton’s share will not go to any residents in the city of Atlanta because the city was large enough to receive its own allotment.

Fulton Commission Chairman Robb Pitts said Monday there are 30,000 eligible residents, but there’s only enough money to help 2,500 residents.