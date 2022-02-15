Fulton is giving out 100K free COVID-19 test kits

The grant targets those who are most at risk, she said, including people who are experiencing homelessness or those in under-vaccinated areas/case hotspots.

She also said the county would resume giving people $100 gift cards for getting their jab at certain locations.

Fulton residents can walk away from the libraries or health clinics with two tests, according to the county website.

Here are the locations where people can get tests:

• East Point Library, 2757 Main St., East Point 30344

• Fairburn Library, 60 Valley View Drive, Fairburn 30213

• Hapeville Library, 525 King Arnold St., Hapeville 30354

• Northeast Spruill Oaks Library, 9560 Spruill Road, Johns Creek 30022

• Milton Library, 855 Mayfield Road, Milton 30009

• Palmetto Library, 9111 Cascade Palmetto Highway, Palmetto 30268

• Roswell Library, 115 Norcross St., Roswell 30075

• Sandy Springs Library, 395 Mt. Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs 30328

• Wolf Creek Library, 3100 Enon Road, Atlanta 30331

• South Fulton Library, 4055 Flat Shoals Road, Union City 30291

• College Park Library, 3647 Main St., College Park 30337

• Martin Luther King Jr. Library, 409 John Wesley Dobbs Ave., Atlanta 30312

• Metropolitan Library, 1332 Metropolitan Parkway, Atlanta 30310

• Cleveland Avenue Library, 47 Cleveland Ave., Atlanta 30315

• Alpharetta Library, 10 Park Plaza, Alpharetta 30009

• Fulton County Board of Health Clinic, 10 Park Place South SE, Atlanta 30303

• Adamsville Health Center, 3700 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta 30331

• College Park Regional Health Center, 1920 John Wesley Ave., College Park 30337

• Neighborhood Union Health Center, 186 Sunset Ave. NW, Atlanta 30314

• Oak Hill Child & Adolescent Family Center, 2805 Metropolitan Parkway SW, Atlanta 30315

• North Fulton Regional Health Center, 3155 Royal Drive, Suite 125, Alpharetta 30022

For more information, visit: www.fultoncountyga.gov/hometestkit.