Fulton County students to take national test next year

“This will allow teachers to provide tailored instruction and early intervention, if necessary. It will also allow the district to make strategic adjustments to our programs and supports to ensure all students have strong foundational literacy and mathematics skills before they enter the third grade,” he wrote in a memo to board members that the district provided to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The MAP scores also will be used to determine eligibility for the district’s gifted programs.

Explore Fulton County Schools official reprimanded for not reporting harassment

In Georgia, a handful of school districts are part of a pilot program to gauge if the MAP can be used as an alternative to the state-mandated Milestones. Students in participating districts take both the Milestones and the MAP so that officials can make comparisons.

Fulton County is not part of the pilot, but officials said they are monitoring the effort.

Georgia students begin taking Milestones tests in third grade.

Since it’s used in districts across the country, the MAP test will allow the district and parents to compare results to a national sample.