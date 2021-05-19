Fulton County Schools to revise rules for student grades

Fulton County Schools officials will spend the next few months reworking the district’s grading policy and seeking input on potential changes.
Administrators said they will consult with teachers, parents, school leaders and students about the changes.
The rules specify the grading scale teachers must use to assign a letter grade to students’ work. They also include the minimum number of grades per semester that students should receive in each subject, among a host of other requirements.
The board is expected to vote to adopt a new policy in December. It would go into effect in August 2022, according to district documents.
“During the following year we will be having many community-wide discussions about our grading policy and how we hope to change it and bring it more toward mastery of curriculum and lots of other great ideas to discuss,” said board President Julia Bernath.
She made the comments at a meeting last week, when the board approved several smaller revisions to the policy.
The recently approved changes include the addition of standardized reporting timelines and grading categories and provide for additional notifications for failing seniors. Those updates go into effect at the start of the 2021-2022 school year.