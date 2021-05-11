Fulton County Schools prepares to open 3 new schools in August

Explore More stories about Fulton County Schools

Global Impact has 340 students who plan to attend. Principal Anthony Newbold told the board he needs to hire people for 11 more positions. Building construction is expected to be complete in just over a month.

The school will offer science, technology, engineering and math courses and programs ranging from computer science and cyber security to health care.

Innovation Academy expects to enroll about 900 students, and the school needs to fill about 11 positions. The campus is located at the site of the old Milton High School. The academy will open after a year delay to allow for more planning time.

Just over 700 students have signed up to attend Fulton’s new virtual school. Principal Marcus Vu is looking to hire about a dozen teachers.

The board approved the school’s creation a few months ago as a way to continue full-time virtual learning that began during the pandemic.