Fulton County Schools to host meetings on building needs

Local News | 52 minutes ago
By Vanessa McCray, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The public will get a chance to weigh in on building needs within Fulton County Schools.

The district, which operates 106 schools that enroll more than 90,000 students, is developing a five-year facility master plan. The plan will include building improvements, technology, transportation, safety and other upgrades needed in the district.

A recent report commissioned by the district to examine the state of its facilities found the average of its school buildings was 28 years. A fifth of all Fulton schools were built in 2008 or later.

The consultants rated the condition of most schools as either excellent or good, but 29 schools were determined to be in fair, poor or very poor condition.

Four community meetings are scheduled for this week to gather input on what the district’s priorities for facilities should be.

The first session will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the North Learning Center in Sandy Springs, followed by a 6:30 p.m. Tuesday meeting at the South Learning Center in Union City.

Online-only meetings will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday and at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Once the facility plan is complete, the school board will decide how to pay for building projects on the list. Options include an extension of the district’s one-cent sales tax, which expires next year unless residents vote to continue it.

