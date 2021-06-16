Fulton County Schools’ summer program enrolls nearly 15,000 students

Almost 15,000 students are enrolled in Fulton County Schools’ summer learning program.
The district is holding two summer sessions for elementary and high school students, plus one for middle school students. The first session, for students of all grades, began last week. The second session, for elementary and high school students, starts July 1.
Registration for the second session ends Friday, though parents can sign students up at school sites during a late registration period on June 29 and 30, according to the district’s website.
The district initially estimated it could enroll about a third of its 90,000 students in the summer programs.
Numbers provided to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in response to an open-records request show 14,782 students enrolled as of last week. Of those, not quite a quarter are taking virtual classes. The remainder are attending in-person.
Several thousand of the students learning face-to-face this summer had been learning virtually during the last school year, Chief Academic Officer Cliff Jones told school board members last week.
The district expanded its summer programs in an effort to help students who fell behind during the pandemic or who want to get a preview of what they will learn when the next school year begins in August.
“It is for learning acceleration. It is to reset, but it’s also for acclimation, getting us back into the building,” Jones told the board.