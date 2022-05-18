Fulton commissioner suing colleagues; candidate alleges smear campaign

Two lawsuits filed Wednesday could affect local elections in Fulton County, just days before voters cast the final ballots.
Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman is suing her six colleagues on the Fulton County Commission and wants a judge to file a temporary restraining order against them because they are allegedly “interfering with the right of free speech by (her) at Commissioner Meetings.” The suit includes her fellow Democrats.
The second lawsuit comes from Robert H. Kelly, who serves as Abdur-Rahman’s chief of staff and is running for southern Fulton’s District 5, challenging current Commissioner Marvin Arrington, Jr.
Kelly is suing Arrington for $1 million, saying Arrington has “published on the Internet on various platforms false information about (Kelly) with malice” in an attempt to undermine his campaign.
The lawsuits were filed just before commissioners gathered for their scheduled 10 a.m. meeting, so they were not immediately available for comment. It isn’t even clear if the commissioners knew about the litigation as they sat down for the meeting.
“I am not aware of this lawsuit but as you know we do not comment on pending litigation,” Fulton spokeswoman Jessica Corbitt said.
These lawsuits continue an ongoing feud between the county and Abdur-Rahman — along with Kelly and Rick Blalock, who runs Abdur-Rahman’s communications part time. Blalock is running for the open District 1 seat.
Commissioners in March voted to bar county employees from running for the commission to “avoid the potential for unfair advantage, conflict of interest, impropriety, or appearance of the same.” They claimed that applied to Kelly and Blalock.
The men took their fight to court, where Abdur-Rahman testified in their favor. A judge then initially ruled the men could keep their jobs while pursuing office.
After that ruling, commissioners in mid-April passed a law barring any future employees from running for the Board of Commissioners.
This is a developing story, check back for more.
Abdur-Rahman lawsuit:
Kelly lawsuit:
Credit: WSBTV Videos
About the Author