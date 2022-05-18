BreakingNews
Fulton commissioner suing colleagues; candidate alleges smear campaign
ajc logo
X

Fulton commissioner suing colleagues; candidate alleges smear campaign

People explore the new assembly hall at a ribbon cutting celebrating the new assembly hall and renovations at the Fulton County government building in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

caption arrowCaption
People explore the new assembly hall at a ribbon cutting celebrating the new assembly hall and renovations at the Fulton County government building in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago
Lawsuits filed six days before primary election

Two lawsuits filed Wednesday could affect local elections in Fulton County, just days before voters cast the final ballots.

Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman is suing her six colleagues on the Fulton County Commission and wants a judge to file a temporary restraining order against them because they are allegedly “interfering with the right of free speech by (her) at Commissioner Meetings.” The suit includes her fellow Democrats.

The second lawsuit comes from Robert H. Kelly, who serves as Abdur-Rahman’s chief of staff and is running for southern Fulton’s District 5, challenging current Commissioner Marvin Arrington, Jr.

Kelly is suing Arrington for $1 million, saying Arrington has “published on the Internet on various platforms false information about (Kelly) with malice” in an attempt to undermine his campaign.

The lawsuits were filed just before commissioners gathered for their scheduled 10 a.m. meeting, so they were not immediately available for comment. It isn’t even clear if the commissioners knew about the litigation as they sat down for the meeting.

ExploreSome metro Atlanta voters getting wrong ballots

“I am not aware of this lawsuit but as you know we do not comment on pending litigation,” Fulton spokeswoman Jessica Corbitt said.

These lawsuits continue an ongoing feud between the county and Abdur-Rahman — along with Kelly and Rick Blalock, who runs Abdur-Rahman’s communications part time. Blalock is running for the open District 1 seat.

Commissioners in March voted to bar county employees from running for the commission to “avoid the potential for unfair advantage, conflict of interest, impropriety, or appearance of the same.” They claimed that applied to Kelly and Blalock.

The men took their fight to court, where Abdur-Rahman testified in their favor. A judge then initially ruled the men could keep their jobs while pursuing office.

After that ruling, commissioners in mid-April passed a law barring any future employees from running for the Board of Commissioners.

This is a developing story, check back for more.

Abdur-Rahman lawsuit:

Kelly lawsuit:

Credit: WSBTV Videos

caption arrowCaption
Voting issues arise in South Fulton County as candidate's name was absent from ballot

Credit: WSBTV Videos

About the Author

Follow Ben Brasch on twitter

Ben Brasch is the reporter tasked with keeping Fulton County government accountable. The Florida native moved to Atlanta for a job with The AJC. If there's something important to you going on in Fulton, he wants to know about it. Help him better metro Atlanta by dropping a line, anonymously or otherwise.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Higher mortgage rates still not curbing steeply rising home prices
2h ago
The 30-year history of banning Atlanta police from working at strip clubs
5h ago
Clayton County, Riverdale receive ARC planning study funding
6h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top