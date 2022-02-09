Hamburger icon
Fulton commissioner giving away masks, fresh produce Wednesday

Commissioner Natalie Hall speaks during a meeting at the Fulton County government building in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Rebecca Wright

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall is hosting a giveaway event Wednesday morning.

Hall, whose district basically covers the city of Atlanta, is giving away masks along with personal care kits and fresh produce, according to a news release from her office.

The event is slated to run from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Friendship Tower Apartments, 35 Northside Drive SW in Atlanta.

Seniors and people with physical impairments can call 404-612-8226 or email District4@Fultoncountyga.gov for delivery.

