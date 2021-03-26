Fulton begins offering bilingual English-Spanish COVID-19 vaccination service

Fulton County has begun offering COVID-19 vaccination services at select times for those who speak Spanish and English.
The bilingual offering is made possible through a mobile unit from CORE, a contractor the county has worked with for months testing and now vaccinating people.
Commissioner Bob Ellis said these sites will target members of the Latin and Hispanic communities.
Chairman Robb Pitts said the county worked with the Mexican consulate to offer the service.
Check here for the latest Fulton vaccine information: https://www.fultoncountyga.gov/covid-19/covid-vaccine.
Credit: WSBTV Videos