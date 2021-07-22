ajc logo
Fulton, Atlanta districts to give out supplies at back-to-school events

Atlanta Public Schools will hold its annual back-to-school bash and backpack distribution event on July 31. Daniel Varnado/AJC FILE PHOTO
Atlanta Public Schools will hold its annual back-to-school bash and backpack distribution event on July 31. Daniel Varnado/AJC FILE PHOTO

By Vanessa McCray, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

The Fulton County and Atlanta school systems will hold back-to-school events and distribute backpacks and school supplies.

All events will be on July 31.

Fulton County Schools is planning pep rallies from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Banneker and North Springs high schools, on the district’s south and north sides. Families can pick up groceries in addition to other school items. COVID-19 vaccinations also will be offered at the sites.

Advance registration is required for those who wish to pick up free supplies and food.

Atlanta Public Schools will hold its annual “Back to School Bash” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in halls C4, C3, and C2 of the Georgia World Congress Center.

The district will distribute backpacks filled with supplies and provide information about school registration, the bell schedule, buses and the COVID-19 vaccine. A drive-through site will provide families with free meals and personal protective equipment.

APS families seeking school supplies must register in advance.

