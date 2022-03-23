ajc logo
Fulton animal welfare board set to meet Thursday

Credit: Courtesy Lifeline Animal Project

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

The Fulton County Animal Welfare Hearing Board plans to meet Thursday afternoon over Zoom.

The board reviews claims by Fulton County Animal Control, managed by LifeLine Animal Project, of dogs classified as dangerous or vicious. Board members also study animal-related issues and make recommendations to the Fulton County Commission.

The board was established in March 2019. An agenda shows that the board elected its chair and vice-chair in October 2020.

ExploreFulton breaks ground on $38M animal shelter site

There are two appeals on Thursday’s agenda, which can be viewed online.

The meeting can be viewed on the county’s YouTube channel, http://bit.ly/WatchFGTV.

