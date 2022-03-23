Fulton animal welfare board set to meet Thursday

The Fulton County Animal Welfare Hearing Board plans to meet Thursday afternoon over Zoom.
The board reviews claims by Fulton County Animal Control, managed by LifeLine Animal Project, of dogs classified as dangerous or vicious. Board members also study animal-related issues and make recommendations to the Fulton County Commission.
The board was established in March 2019. An agenda shows that the board elected its chair and vice-chair in October 2020.
There are two appeals on Thursday’s agenda, which can be viewed online.
The meeting can be viewed on the county’s YouTube channel, http://bit.ly/WatchFGTV.
