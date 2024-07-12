FRIDAY’S WEATHER | ‘It’s going to be much hotter’ for weekend

After a couple of days with highs in the low 90s, the heat in metro Atlanta is steadily climbing back to near record levels over the weekend.
“It’s going to be much hotter,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said. “Each day, we’re going to tack on more and more heat.”
Friday’s high is topping out around 94 degrees in the city. Saturday’s will be 97, and Sunday we could see temps reach 98 degrees.
“The record high temperature for Sunday? Ninety-eight — likely will tie that,” Kramlich said.
There is still not much rain in the forecast, either, so we can’t count on any showers to cool things down. A slight chance for a scattered shower pops back into the forecast on Sunday, at just 10%. That chance jumps up slightly to 20% for the first half of the week, but the next best chance for rain comes on Thursday. We will have a 40% chance of scattered storms then.
