FRIDAY’S WEATHER | ‘It’s going to be much hotter’ for weekend

After a couple of days with highs in the low 90s, the heat in metro Atlanta is steadily climbing back to near record levels over the weekend.

“It’s going to be much hotter,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said. “Each day, we’re going to tack on more and more heat.”

Friday’s high is topping out around 94 degrees in the city. Saturday’s will be 97, and Sunday we could see temps reach 98 degrees.