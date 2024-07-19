FRIDAY’S WEATHER | Highs in 80s with more rain this evening, through weekend

Metro Atlanta is finally getting a break from 90-degree highs on Thursday, but it’s still going to be rainy.
Temperatures today are expected to top out around 86 degrees in the city. Scattered showers will be around throughout the day, but rainfall will become more widespread again later in the day, which could impact evening plans.
“That’s gonna be the story this weekend. Maybe not necessarily cancellations, but rearranging some plans outdoors this weekend as some showers and storms kind of get in the way here and there over the next few days,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
Temps are expected to stay in the 80s for the foreseeable future. Scattered storms are also staying in the forecast at least for the next week.
» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author
Credit: Elijah Nouvelage