Freshly to open new distribution center, bring hundreds of jobs to Cobb

A company that provides fresh, prepared meals for delivery across the country said it will open an assembly and distribution center in south Cobb County.
Freshly’s new 134,000-square-foot facility is the company’s largest meal-assembly building and will begin operating next week in Austell. It’s expected to reduce the time between when orders are placed and meals are delivered to customers, the company said this week.
Freshly said it will start with 150 new employees who will fill support staff, warehousing, operations and maintenance positions. It plans to hire at least 250 more people by the end of the year.
In the last 12 months, Freshly said it has delivered more than 1 million meals per week. The new facility should help the company deliver an addition 450,000 meals each week.
“Our new Georgia facility creates opportunities to bring innovation to the direct-to-consumer distribution channel with added capacity for efficient assembly and distribution of fresh prepared meals,” said Senior Vice President of Operations Rick Stoecklein. “We are excited to expand Freshly’s footprint and to join the Austell community.”
According to its website, Freshly offers prepared meal kits for delivery. Customers can choose from more than two dozen menus and the company will deliver the kits to residents who can reheat the meals before eating.