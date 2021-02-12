Freshly to open new distribution center, bring hundreds of jobs to Cobb

Freshly’s new 134,000-square-foot facility is the company’s largest meal-assembly building and will begin operating next week in Austell. It’s expected to reduce the time between when orders are placed and meals are delivered to customers, the company said this week.

Freshly said it will start with 150 new employees who will fill support staff, warehousing, operations and maintenance positions. It plans to hire at least 250 more people by the end of the year.