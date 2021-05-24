Fresh opposition to Buckhead cityhood push emerges with new group

A bill was introduced at the end of this year’s legislative session that, if passed and signed by the governor, would put a referendum on the ballot allowing Buckhead residents to vote on cityhood. The new municipality would be called “Buckhead City,” since the town of Buckhead, population 220, already exists in Morgan County.

But the Committee for a United Atlanta, which is registered with the state as a nonprofit advocacy group, argues that road would be long and complicated.

“We need to point out the practical political hurdles that it would take in order to accomplish this,” said Lindsey, who is now a partner at the law firm Dentons. “I know the extreme difficulty it would take to do so, and the high unlikelihood of success.”

In a statement, the Buckhead City Committee said seeing the “deterioration of Buckhead” makes it clear why Buckhead City is needed.

“Being shot while running errands at Home Depot is an urgent wake up call for anyone paying attention,” the statement said. “To oppose our movement at this stage is truly puzzling to us. We believe it would be wise for anyone opposing Buckhead City to wait for the feasibility study to be completed and let the facts speak for themselves.”

That feasibility study is expected to take months to complete, and would analyze how large the new city would be and if it would be financially viable.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis found that Buckhead City would have roughly 90,000 residents, according to the boundaries included in the legislation to create the new city. That would take nearly 20% of Atlanta’s population, but it would remove about 40% of the assessed value of the city of Atlanta’s property off the books, according to Fulton County tax records. Nearly 75% of residents would be white, and 11% Black.

The pro-cityhood committee recently said it has raised over $400,000, and that Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ decision to not seek reelection does not affect their mission.

Klein and Lindsey said the Committee for a United Atlanta has not yet decided on its budget or funding goals. The group plans to contact residents and candidates ahead of the Nov. 2 election.

“I would like to see us be able to connect with every resident of Buckhead, so that they can hear both sides of the issue, and also discuss with them the constructive ways in which we can address the problems in Buckhead,” Lindsey said.