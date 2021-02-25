Free Narcan doses, training available in Gwinnett County

A recovery organization in Gwinnett is providing training to teach people to administer a drug that can help those who overdose on opioids.
Navigate Recovery Gwinnett has free training twice a month. Once someone is trained, they can receive Narcan, the drug that can be used to reverse overdoses.
The next training is Saturday at 10 a.m. Additional trainings are scheduled for the second and fourth Saturdays in March and April, also at 10 a.m.
Training takes place at 52 Gwinnett Drive in Lawrenceville, the main office of Navigate Recovery.
As part of the training, a coach shows people how to look for overdose signs and symptoms and how to administer the drug.
Registration is required to attend. To register, go to: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSepKaEXekPwK8lEQv-JySnveYSiL6Kbl66IlLSO-LS_5o8qXw/viewform.
Training is also available at other times, on request, for those who cannot attend sessions on Saturdays.