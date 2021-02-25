X

Free Narcan doses, training available in Gwinnett County

Chicago Recovery Alliance outreach worker Nikki Carter shows off a bottle of Narcan, which is distributed to clients requesting it at the traveling alliance van. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS) AJC FILE PHOTO
Chicago Recovery Alliance outreach worker Nikki Carter shows off a bottle of Narcan, which is distributed to clients requesting it at the traveling alliance van. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS) AJC FILE PHOTO

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Local News | 30 minutes ago
By Arielle Kass, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A recovery organization in Gwinnett is providing training to teach people to administer a drug that can help those who overdose on opioids.

Navigate Recovery Gwinnett has free training twice a month. Once someone is trained, they can receive Narcan, the drug that can be used to reverse overdoses.

The next training is Saturday at 10 a.m. Additional trainings are scheduled for the second and fourth Saturdays in March and April, also at 10 a.m.

Training takes place at 52 Gwinnett Drive in Lawrenceville, the main office of Navigate Recovery.

As part of the training, a coach shows people how to look for overdose signs and symptoms and how to administer the drug.

Registration is required to attend. To register, go to: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSepKaEXekPwK8lEQv-JySnveYSiL6Kbl66IlLSO-LS_5o8qXw/viewform.

Training is also available at other times, on request, for those who cannot attend sessions on Saturdays.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.