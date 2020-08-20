Free mobile COVID-19 testing headed to Sandy Springs

Sanders said the public safety department is talking to apartment communities about setting up testing sites within those developments.

The city also plans to provide masks for apartment communities.

The fire department has provided 5,000 masks each to the Community Assistance Center and Solidarity Sandy Springs food pantry, city spokesperson Sharon Kraun said.

Sandy Springs was cited as being in a red zone for Georgia in a White House report from the coronavirus task force. The report dated Aug. 9 showed the city with more than 100 cases per 100,000 people.

Sandy Springs had 189 new cases from July 29-Aug. 12, according to a Fulton County Board of Health report, a 45% decrease from the previous two weeks, but the county leads the state in COVID-19 cases and deaths.