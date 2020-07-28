Breaking News

Free COVID-19 testing available to Smyrna employees

Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton volunteer to take a less-invasive, self-administered COVID-19 test. The tests will be available at no charge to city employees July 28-30.
Credit: City of Smyrna

By Kristal Dixon, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Hundreds of city of Smyrna employees will have three days this week to take advantage of free COVID-19 testing.

The city said testing opportunities will be held July 28-30 at an undisclosed city facility. Smyrna’s 489 employees can take the self-administered tests at no charge. Guidance will be provided to employees by Smyrna Fire Department paramedics.

The procedure will be managed by the city’s Human Resources Department and Dr. Lance Walker of SiteMed, which provides physicals for fire departments and large corporations. The city said Maryland-based Biocerna LLC will process the tests. Smyrna said the private lab guarantees a 24- to 48-hour turnaround for the results.

“I am so proud of our staff for providing excellent service to Smyrna citizens during these tough times,” said Mayor Derek Norton. “I want to make sure that they know how committed we are to keeping them safe. Providing free COVID tests is another way to make sure they are protected.”

