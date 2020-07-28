Free COVID-19 testing available to Smyrna employees

The city said testing opportunities will be held July 28-30 at an undisclosed city facility. Smyrna’s 489 employees can take the self-administered tests at no charge. Guidance will be provided to employees by Smyrna Fire Department paramedics.

The procedure will be managed by the city’s Human Resources Department and Dr. Lance Walker of SiteMed, which provides physicals for fire departments and large corporations. The city said Maryland-based Biocerna LLC will process the tests. Smyrna said the private lab guarantees a 24- to 48-hour turnaround for the results.