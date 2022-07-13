Former MARTA official appointed interim Atlanta DOT head

Marsha Anderson Bomar’s first day as interim transportation commissioner was Tuesday. She takes over for Josh Rowan, the first leader of the department, who announced his resignation in May and left City Hall about two weeks ago.

Anderson Bomar most recently served as MARTA’s assistant general manager for capital program delivery. She briefly addressed the City Council’s transportation committee Wednesday morning, saying she hopes her experience in project delivery will serve the city well, and could accelerate much-needed transportation improvements across the city.