Feds give metro Atlanta group $3.3M to defeat HIV/AIDS

The government group committed to ending HIV/AIDS in metro Atlanta has received 40% more funding this year than last to fight the virus.
The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services sent Fulton County Department of HIV Elimination about $3.3 million, which is the third largest of any city behind New York and Los Angeles, according to a county press release.
Fulton County Department of HIV Elimination — formerly the Office of Ryan White — serves Fulton, Cobb, DeKalb and Gwinnett counties. The group administers money for numerous programs that offer core health and behavioral health services along with dental care.
Fulton, which has led the nation in new cases, and metro Atlanta are key to eliminating the virus.
“Ending the HIV epidemic will require flexibility and innovation and by awarding these funds to our community partners, Fulton County is taking some new approaches to support flexibility in procurement, contracting and monitoring,” said Fulton Commission Chairman Robb Pitts.
