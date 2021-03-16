Feds give metro Atlanta group $3.3M to defeat HIV/AIDS

The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services sent Fulton County Department of HIV Elimination about $3.3 million, which is the third largest of any city behind New York and Los Angeles, according to a county press release.

Fulton County Department of HIV Elimination — formerly the Office of Ryan White — serves Fulton, Cobb, DeKalb and Gwinnett counties. The group administers money for numerous programs that offer core health and behavioral health services along with dental care.