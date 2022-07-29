Fayette school bus drivers getting retention bonuses, higher hourly pay

The district will pay bus drivers a starting rate of $19.26 an hour and will give those who are new to the profession $500 bonus if they stick with the job for 90 days. Current drivers also will get the $500 bonus around in the early weeks of the new school year, district leaders said a board meeting in July.

“We’ve seen the data that says if we can keep employees after 90 days, we got a good chance of retaining them,” Fayette Superintendent Jonathan Patterson said during a board of education meeting in mid-July.