Fayette health organization receives $50,000 grant for treatment work

Fayette Factor, which says it is committed to sustaining the highest quality of life and well-being for residents of the south metro Atlanta community, will use the funding to expand the group’s Opioid Accountability Court program. The group said the goal is “to provide early intervention for opioid possession with education, assessments for opioid use disorder and mental health, and treatment referrals,” according to a news release from NACCHO.

Fayette Factor wants to create an enhanced assessment, education and referral-to-treatment process instead of legal solutions such as incarceration, the group said. The funding also will allow the group to study best practices and chart legal, evaluation and diversion processes with the goal of “launching and subsequently evaluating a pilot program.”