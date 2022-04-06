ajc logo
X

Fayette health organization receives $50,000 grant for treatment work

A Fayette County health group has received a $50,000 grant to help address opioid addiction. FILE PHOTO

caption arrowCaption
A Fayette County health group has received a $50,000 grant to help address opioid addiction. FILE PHOTO

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A Fayette County health program that focuses on addressing opioid addiction has received a $50,000 grant from the National Association of County and City Health Officials.

Fayette Factor, which says it is committed to sustaining the highest quality of life and well-being for residents of the south metro Atlanta community, will use the funding to expand the group’s Opioid Accountability Court program. The group said the goal is “to provide early intervention for opioid possession with education, assessments for opioid use disorder and mental health, and treatment referrals,” according to a news release from NACCHO.

Fayette Factor wants to create an enhanced assessment, education and referral-to-treatment process instead of legal solutions such as incarceration, the group said. The funding also will allow the group to study best practices and chart legal, evaluation and diversion processes with the goal of “launching and subsequently evaluating a pilot program.”

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Atlanta Community Food Bank gives $455K in grants to partner agencies
4m ago
Four years after cityhood fight, Stockbridge seeks to expand borders
2h ago
East Cobb voters cast ballots Tuesday in special State House election
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top