Fayette County Schools sees 9 new COVID-19 cases

Local News | 58 minutes ago
By Leon Stafford, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Fayette County Schools reported nine new cases of COVID-19 infections for the week ending Oct. 30.

The south metro Atlanta school system said the infections of six students and three staff members were reported between Oct. 23 and Oct. 30. About 87 students were in isolation or quarantine during the period as were 32 members of the district’s staff.

Almost 15,000 student have returned to class in the school system, which was one of the few to begin the academic year with a hybrid mix of in-person instruction and remote learning.

