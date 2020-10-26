X

EPA Awards Atlanta’s Watershed Management $62 million loan

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced today a $61.9 million loan to the city of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management to help finance the construction a new tank and pump station.

The tank and pump station will be built at North Fork Peachtree Creek, an area in north Buckhead that is prone to wastewater overflows that often flood homes.

The money comes from the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA).

“WIFIA is playing a critical role in President Trump’s commitment to upgrade our nation’s infrastructure, improve public health and the environment, and create good-paying, local jobs,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler in a press release.

